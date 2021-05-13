Brookland hosts special event for Special Olympics team

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland School District held a special event at the football field for the district’s Special Olympics team Thursday morning.
Over 50 athletes with the Special Olympics were treated with a field day.
This comes after being told there wasn’t enough room for them to compete at the Area 7 Spring Games, due to COVID restrictions.
Teachers with the Brookland School District wanted to step in to give the athletes an event of their own. As they started planning, the community started to help out.
“The more that got added to it we were like ‘let’s just let them have a free day,’” Brookland Jr. High teacher Kelly Harris said. “Just let them have fun because it’s been so long since they’ve been able to do anything like this.”
Over 50 students and some parents were there, watching their kids go through obstacle courses in a bounce house.
Some kids were throwing a football around, others were running around playing tag.
“The kids seem to really love it,” Brookland Middle School teacher Cheyenne Luster said. “They’re at their home, they know that they’re well taken care of.”
