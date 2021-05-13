Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 8:04 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:55 p.m., Thursday, May 13, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 338,235 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,545 confirmed cases
    • 73,690 probable cases
  • 330,351 recoveries
  • 2,045 active cases
    • 1,340 confirmed active cases
    • 705 probable active cases
  • 5,783 total deaths
    • 4,587 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,196 deaths among probable cases
  • 176 currently hospitalized
    • 74 in ICU
    • 35 on ventilators
  • 3,594,820 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.8% positive antigen tests
  • 3,243,298 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, May 13:

  1. Pulaski: 42
  2. Benton: 20
  3. Washington: 16

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,180 22 3,054 104 22,451
Clay 1,769 14 1,705 50 18,914
Cleburne 1,981 4 1,901 75 23,445
Craighead 13,479 99 13,198 181 127,009
Crittenden 6,080 44 5,937 97 45,113
Cross 1,949 6 1,893 50 16,988
Greene 6,128 23 6,027 77 51,328
Independence 3,764 10 3,630 124 44,369
Jackson 3,223 5 3,179 38 29,286
Lawrence 2,122 12 2,067 43 16,515
Mississippi 5,862 35 5,720 107 43,501
Poinsett 3,170 10 3,083 77 29,187
Randolph 2,130 26 2,057 47 21,727
St. Francis 3,594 12 3,539 43 32,180
Sharp 1,605 13 1,546 46 18,511
Stone 991 4 957 30 12,536
White 8,022 60 7,842 118 55,815
Woodruff 649 4 632 13 8,845

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

