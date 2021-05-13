Jonesboro officials excited for economic impact of state baseball tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the first largest events to take place in Jonesboro since before COVID began started Thursday afternoon as the 5A State Baseball Tournament got underway.
This is one of several events that had to be canceled last year, due to COVID-19.
People from all over the state have flocked to Annie Camp Junior High and Nettleton High hoping their team leaves with a State Championship.
Both school and Chamber of Commerce officials said this event is a shot in the arm of the city.
“We are thrilled and we are letting everybody know that Jonesboro is open,” Cari White, Chief Operating Officer of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce said. “Not only the kids and the coaches come but moms and dads and brothers and sisters and grandmas and granddads and aunts and uncles.”
That’s 16 schools that will be here in Jonesboro over the weekend. White says hotels and restaurants have a lot of weeknight traffic, and the tournament will provide a boost to the weekend.
Jonesboro Athletic Director Trey Harding says the event is a win for everyone.
“It pays the community back,” Harding said. “You’re bringing in 16 schools from all over the state, they’re staying in hotel rooms, they’re eating in restaurants, they’re finding things to do when they’re not playing. So, I think it’s just a win-win for everybody.”
Harding said the most exciting part is giving his athletes a chance to play after COVID canceled the state tournament last year.
“[It’s] just a chance to get them extra games on their home field,” Hardin said. “[It’s also] another chance to bring people to Northeast Arkansas.”
Jonesboro senior Rhett Hosman says it’s a blessing to be able to play at home again.
“It’s big-time,” Hosman said. “Junior year, we were looking forward to that and then it got swept out from underneath us. I think we’ll be fired up and ready to go.”
The Chamber and the City of Jonesboro are still crunching the numbers to figure out just how big of a boost this will be, but both places say between the Jonesboro Open and the 5A Tournament, they’re excited to see events like this again.
