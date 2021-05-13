Judge releases Wolfenbarger into brother’s custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Greene County reserve deputy will not have to remain behind bars much longer.
On Thursday, a federal judge agreed to release 40-year-old Jason Wolfenbarger of Paragould into the custody of his brother as he awaits his next court appearance.
The judge, however, stipulated that Wolfenbarger, the former director of the Northeast Arkansas Solid Waste Management District, have no contact with employees at his former workplace.
Another condition of his release includes Wolfenbarger enroll in a 30-day in-patient treatment facility.
Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated when they arrested him on May 6, he had a lighter in one hand and a meth pipe in the other.
Wolfenbarger told the judge Thursday he understood and agreed to the conditions of his release.
