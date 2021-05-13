May 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, May 13. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re ordering up another rain-free spring day across Region 8, although temperatures continue to run quite a bit cooler than average.
Look for daily highs near 70°F today and tomorrow, while overnight lows in the mid-40s fall just a few degrees short of the record.
I did have to raise rain chances slightly this weekend as a warm front lifts northward through the area.
A more considerable chance of showers and storms arrives early next week.
News Headlines
With repairs expected to take months, one lawmaker says the closure of I-40 will be a “significant problem” for those of us living in Region 8.
Meanwhile, the bridge woes are creating traffic nightmares for those trying to get to the other side. Aaron Castleberry will have a live look at the bridge backup in West Memphis.
Now that COVID numbers are starting to slow, one Region 8 retreat is hard at work preparing for summer camp.
