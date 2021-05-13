Ordinance dealing with District Court funding pulled from consideration

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance involving funding for the Independence County District Court has been pulled from consideration by County Judge Robert Griffin. Griffin says the county and the court have reached an agreement.
Griffin said Thursday in a statement to Region 8 News that the ordinance, 2021-17, involves revenues generated from county and city tickets.
Griffin said he sent a letter to District Judge Cheney Taylor on the issue, saying the Quorum Court would not consider the ordinance.
“This letter is to memorialize in writing, and upon your request, Independence County’s position on Ordinance 2021-17 in the event you returned the county the revenues generated from both county tickets and city tickets. In that event, there would be no need for the Independence County Quorum Court to pass Ordinance 2021-17, because there would then be a revenue shortfall,” Griffin said in the letter. “Independence County understands that the district court intends to return to fully distributing county ticket revenues and city ticket revenues back to the county; in fact, the county understands that it is set to receive funds as early as Friday, May 14, 2021.”
In the letter, Griffin said county officials believe that the county will receive “the funds that had been redirected to the city, although it may receive those funds at a later date. It is essential to this agreement that the city acknowledges, to the county, its readiness to return the funds it received pursuant to your March 12, 2021 letter.”
Griffin released a statement about the agreement.
“One of the most important duties as County Judge is overseeing the budget as appropriated by the QC. That includes revenues as well as expenditures. A shortfall in revenues as projected by the Treasurer, requires analysis and adjustments. In the case of the DC, the remedy required either a return of revenues redirected by DC or a cut to the DC budget while meeting the requirements of law. Another important duty is trying to seek resolutions that are fair and amicable. I am pleased to announce we have found a resolution to the DC funding. Judge Taylor has committed to restoring all funding that was redirected and restoring the monthly funding. By his commitment to do so, I have committed to pulling the ordinance to adjust the DC budget from consideration by the QC.,” Judge Griffin said.
