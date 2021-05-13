Ordinance dealing with District Court funding pulled from consideration

“One of the most important duties as County Judge is overseeing the budget as appropriated by the QC. That includes revenues as well as expenditures. A shortfall in revenues as projected by the Treasurer, requires analysis and adjustments. In the case of the DC, the remedy required either a return of revenues redirected by DC or a cut to the DC budget while meeting the requirements of law. Another important duty is trying to seek resolutions that are fair and amicable. I am pleased to announce we have found a resolution to the DC funding. Judge Taylor has committed to restoring all funding that was redirected and restoring the monthly funding. By his commitment to do so, I have committed to pulling the ordinance to adjust the DC budget from consideration by the QC.,” Judge Griffin said.