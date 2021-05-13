Schools providing “additional pay” to teachers

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in Arkansas have been rewarding teachers with additional pay with the use of their federal ESSER funds.
According to Blytheville School District Superintendent Bobby Ashley, the board voted 7-1 in favor of giving 284 employees an additional payment of $30 a day for every day they showed up to work out of over $2 million in their ESSER funds.
Lorna Curtis, a Blytheville Elementary School teacher, says the additional pay was unexpected.
“Wasn’t expecting it,” said Curtis. “Wasn’t expecting it, and I think that’s the greatest reward isn’t it? You’re working because you’re working from your heart.”
Blytheville High School teacher Candice Groves believes the pay was an affirmation that her hard work does not go unnoticed.
“To end the year with this additional pay is fantastic to have that recognition that we really have put in those hours this year, and it’s been a lot,” Groves said.
Ashley mentioned each school district received different amounts of ESSER funds, based on need, the number of students enrolled, and their position on the free and reduced lunch scale.
Normally, the funds have been used throughout the school year to supply PPE or other needs related to COVID-19 to protect students and staff.
