Tennis program giving free lessons to students in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This month is National Tennis Month and a group is working to reach kids across the community through tennis.
‘Love All, Serve all’, is the program that NEATennis is offering to students in Jonesboro.
After talking with coach Pat Malone, he said he wanted to bring the sport into the community and give more kids the opportunity to learn.
“I have enjoyed the sport more than any other sport because it is actually pretty easier. It’s challenging but easier than you think,” says tennis player Krystia Trammell.
Trammell says this is her first time playing tennis, but she enjoys learning and finally having something to do after school.
“I enjoy knowing that I have something to do and I can finally say I have tennis, I have tennis lessons and stuff,” she says.
While the players learn a lot about the game, NEA Tennis also serves up tips on how to stay healthy and active in their daily lives.
“In tennis, you have to be fit, you have to be an athlete. So, you have to work out a lot and I’ve actually been working out,” says Trammell.
They have dozens of students in the program right now. But, they only want to make it bigger to reach more students.
