Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Dunklin, Butler Counties

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Dunklin and Butler Counties.
The Dunklin County clinic will be a drive-thru clinic at the Malden Airport on Wednesday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s for anyone 18 years old or older who wishes to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The airport is located at 3077 Mitchell Drive in Malden, Mo.
The Butler County clinic will be a walkin-in clinic at the Elks Lodge on Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic is for anyone 18 years old or older who wishes to receive their first second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The Elks Lodge is located at 2-98 Mellow Lane in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Anyone interested can make an appointment through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, or can show up during the allotted times.
