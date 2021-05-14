Construction of 8 Mile Creek trail to begin

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould, along with Greene County Future Fund and Paragould Chamber of Commerce, held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Harmon Park for the 8 Mile Trail.
Kimberly Dale, founder of Greene County Future Fund, says the trail will attract more businesses and people into town while promoting good health.
“We need to do everything we can to create a healthier lifestyle for individuals,” Dale said. “The only way we can do that is we give them the tools and the means in order to do that.”
County officials like Judge Rusty McMillion and Sheriff Steve Franks, along with Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commissioner Mike Gibson were present at Friday afternoon’s ceremony.
The 8 Mile trail will connect to landmarks in Paragould such as Paragould High School, Paragould Primary, Greene County Tech Primary, and the back of Labor Day Park.
People will be able to have access to a portion of the trail by late 2021, and the trail will be completed within the next year.
