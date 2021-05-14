Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 7:25 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 7:25 p.m., Friday, May 14, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 338,485 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,720 confirmed cases
    • 73,765 probable cases
  • 330,570 recoveries
  • 2,069 active cases
    • 1,345 confirmed active cases
    • 724 probable active cases
  • 5,790 total deaths
    • 4,593 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,197 deaths among probable cases
  • 172 currently hospitalized
    • 83 in ICU
    • 31 on ventilators
  • 3,601,440 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.8% positive antigen tests
  • 3,249,655 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, May 14:

  1. Benton: 36
  2. Pulaski: 35
  3. Washington: 22

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,181 20 3,057 104 22,572
Clay 1,772 16 1,706 50 18,956
Cleburne 1,986 9 1,901 75 23,449
Craighead 13,491 101 13,208 181 127,066
Crittenden 6,086 42 5,945 97 45,137
Cross 1,949 2 1,897 50 17,037
Greene 6,130 24 6,028 77 51,466
Independence 3,765 10 3,631 124 44,467
Jackson 3,225 6 3,180 38 29,349
Lawrence 2,122 9 2,070 43 16,639
Mississippi 5,864 34 5,722 108 43,515
Poinsett 3,171 10 3,084 77 29,429
Randolph 2,132 27 2,058 47 21,783
St. Francis 3,596 10 3,543 43 32,179
Sharp 1,607 11 1,550 46 18,546
Stone 992 4 958 30 12,601
White 8,028 58 7,850 118 55,971
Woodruff 649 4 632 13 8,859

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

