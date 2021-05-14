Events happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have several events going on around Region 8 on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are just a few to plan your weekend.
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Yard Sale: The women of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church are holding a yard sale from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2101 Pleasant Grove Road in Jonesboro.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”: The Foundation of Arts presents a live production with Ariel and friends on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. The Foundation of Arts is located at 115 East Monroe Avenue in Jonesboro.
