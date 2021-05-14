Jonesboro police respond to shooting at Aggie and Fisher

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 6:50 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting at the intersection of Aggie Road and Fisher Street.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Police are looking for a black vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

