Jonesboro police respond to shooting at Aggie and Fisher

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting at the intersection of Aggie Road and Fisher Street.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
The victim was shot in the leg.
Police are looking for a black vehicle in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
