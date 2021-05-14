Jonesboro residents have concerns about trees burning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The building boom is bringing more than a rise in lumber prices.
In Jonesboro, some residents are concerned with constantly burning wood.
According to people who live near Airport Road, the trees have been burning the entire week and this is not the first time.
A number of calls were made to the fire department but since there is no burn ban, there is not much they can do.
Residents in one neighborhood said it did not bother them and others said are ready for the fires to be put out.
The developer of the property said Friday that the fire should be out in a couple of days. They also mentioned they have one more pile to burn at a later date.
