Malco theatre opens in Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s opening day for Malco’s new boutique theatre in Jonesboro.
They hosted a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the new facility Friday to celebrate.
The new location is in Greensborough Village.
There are eight screens that all have reserved seating and the Malco Grill is also featured at the new location.
The theatre was scheduled to open a year ago, but due to the pandemic, the opening was pushed back.
“This one it’s been tough, but we are coming through on the other side. It was actually done a year ago, but we had to put the brakes on for COVID, but we’re back and we’re excited to be back. We miss everybody,” says Karen Melton, Vice President of Marketing at Malco Theatres.
Malco is offering a contactless option to buy movie tickets and tickets can also be purchased online or through their app.
