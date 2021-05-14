Man accused of knocking out woman, raping her

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge a Greene County man with rape.
The victim reported the alleged assault to Paragould police on May 7, according to the court documents.
The victim said 26-year-old Chance Helms struck her in the head with a firearm, causing her to lose consciousness, then sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated.
“Medical documentation, digital messages and written letters were collected by detectives which corroborated the victim’s statements,” Det. Robert E. Sexton stated in the affidavit.
Upon review, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Helms with one count of rape and one count of second-degree battery.
Helms is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.