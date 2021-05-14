Man arrested in murder case facing additional charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man arrested earlier this year in connection with murder now faces residential burglary and terroristic threatening charges after a brief standoff with police.
River Diamondstone Glascow, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Thursday after officers went to the 2100 block of Tanglewood due to a disturbance. As police got there, they found out both parties were gone but spoke with the victim at a nearby school.
The victim told police that Glascow went to a house on Tanglewood, starting yelling at her, and threatened to beat her up.
“(Victim) advised she was in the passenger seat of her mother’s car, and when River started beating on the window, yelling at her, she jumped over to the driver’s seat and took off,” Jonesboro police said.
Glascow chased the woman down, blocked her off, threatened her, and banged on the window again, according to the affidavit.
Officers said they spoke with another woman, who told police she had an order of protection against Glascow and that Glascow broke out the back window of her car.
Police also said Glascow went to the victim and the woman’s home later in the day and kicked in the front door.
The two women ran out the back door for help. Police later found Glascow with a large knife and after a brief standoff, arrested him.
Glascow also streamed the standoff on social media, police said.
“River Glascow was streaming the standoff on Facebook Live, and during the standoff, he stated if he had a gun, he would go in and kill that b----.”
A $2 million bond was set Friday for Glascow, who also faces assault on family or household member-3rd degree, criminal mischief-1st degree and violation of a protection order.
He will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court on the new charges.
Glascow was also arrested April 2 on suspicion of murder-1st degree, terroristic act and aggravated assault after a shooting at the intersection of Parkwood and Brazos.
