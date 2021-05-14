May 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, May 14. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today will make the longest stretch of rain-free weather since early April, although unsettled conditions return early next week.
Abundant sunshine will send temperatures into the mid-70s this afternoon with light east winds.
It’ll feel just as warm tomorrow but a couple showers become possible in our northern counties.
Sunday looks mainly dry but rain chances ramp up by Monday as a series of upper disturbances ride along a stalled front.
Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A day after the Centers for Disease Control gave the go-ahead, Region 8 parents lined up with their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.
Jonesboro officials hope a state baseball tournament this weekend will be a grand slam to the city’s economy.
Road departments on both sides of the Mississippi River have taken the first steps in repairing the I-40 bridge, but it’s still up in the air when it will be completed.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
