May 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, May 14. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today will make the longest stretch of rain-free weather since early April, although unsettled conditions return early next week.

Abundant sunshine will send temperatures into the mid-70s this afternoon with light east winds.

It’ll feel just as warm tomorrow but a couple showers become possible in our northern counties.

Sunday looks mainly dry but rain chances ramp up by Monday as a series of upper disturbances ride along a stalled front.

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the middle of next week.

News Headlines

First steps in I-40 bridge repair begin; no timeline set for completion

A day after the Centers for Disease Control gave the go-ahead, Region 8 parents lined up with their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Jonesboro officials hope a state baseball tournament this weekend will be a grand slam to the city’s economy.

Road departments on both sides of the Mississippi River have taken the first steps in repairing the I-40 bridge, but it’s still up in the air when it will be completed.

