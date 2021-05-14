Suspect pointed gun at victims, stole items then shot at them, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking people to be careful as they search for two suspects who pointed a gun at two women, stole $5,000 in cash, and fired a weapon at the women.
According to an incident report, officers spoke to the two women on April 19 about the incident. Police believe the incident happened in the 1800 block of West Matthews Avenue.
The two women told police they went to look at a car and to possibly purchase it.
The suspects - two Black males who were 18 to 21 years old - walked up to the women and one of the men had a gun, police said.
“They demanded that both victims give them their money,” police said in the report.
Jonesboro police are also investigating a similar case where a man said he was a victim of a possible attempted mugging. The incident happened on March 30 in the 1600 block of West Cherry Avenue.
Jonesboro police also provided tips Friday for people in a similar situation.
Anyone with information on both cases can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
