Warm and Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

We’ll head into the weekend with increasing clouds, temperatures, and humidity. The good news is that rain chances are pretty low. A few showers are possible, mainly late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Most are expected to stay dry. Highs reach the mid-70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday. Both days will be breezy as well. The best chances of rain come next week starting on Monday lasting into early Tuesday. Daily scattered storm chances stick with us for the rest of the week. Not much, if any, severe weather is expected. Flash flooding may become an issue across the western side of the state as 4″+ may fall next week. We’ll let you know if anything changes.