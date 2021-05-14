4 women killed in 3-vehicle crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon left four women dead.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:34 p.m. on State Highway 69 in rural Independence County.
Kathy G. Smith, 58, of Batesville was southbound when her 2011 Ford Taurus crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Prius driven by Brenda J. Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock.
A 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling behind Horn’s car attempted to avoid the collision but slid into it on the grassy shoulder.
Both Smith and Horn died in the collision.
Two passengers in Horn’s car, 77-year-old Donna S. Crabtree of Sulphur Rock and 78-year-old Judy A. Knox of Halls, Tennessee, were also killed.
ASP did not identify the driver of the pickup truck.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.