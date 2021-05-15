A-State falls at Troy in game two Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
TROY, Ala. (5/15/21) – Will Nash pitched a career-long eight innings, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not overcome a three-run third inning by Troy, falling 3-1 on Saturday at Riddle-Pace Field.
Nash pitched his fourth straight quality start for the Red Wolves (16-27, 8-12 SBC) but strong pitching by the Trojans (26-21, 12-8) only allowed three hits on the afternoon. The Wheatley, Arkansas, native struck out five batters and walked just two in his career-long outing, allowing seven hits.
Tyler Duncan tallied two of A-State’s three hits, while Tipton also recorded a base knock. Jared Toler scored the lone run for the Scarlet and Black.
Logan Cerny and Donovan Whibbs notched two hits apiece for the Trojans, while Cerny drove in two of Troy’s three runs. Starter Orlando Ortiz earned the win, tossing 6.1 innings with six strikeouts and two walks before giving way to Lance Johnson. Marquez Oates pitched the final eighth and ninth innings, striking out two to record the save.
Troy picked up three runs in the third inning on a two-run double by Cerny and an RBI groundout by Caleb Bartolero.
The Red Wolves got on the board in the fifth when Toler scored on an error after a single by Tipton, making it 3-1. A-State would have two on with one down in the seventh, but stranded runners at first and second before the Trojans retired the side in the eighth and ninth innings to end it.
A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
