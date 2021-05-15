A-State men & women win Sun Belt Outdoor championships

That only meant one thing: A-State was primed and ready to compete for yet another Sun Belt Conference sweep on Saturday at Jaguar Track. The Red Wolves succeeded in doing so, with the women capturing their second straight outdoor title and sixth straight track and field and cross-country championship. In doing so, the Scarlet and Black added the final jewel to the first Sun Belt Triple Crown in program history. A-State’s men claimed their second outdoor championship in the last three meets.