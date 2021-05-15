Arkansas Pilots for Christ holds 10th annual fundraising event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Pilots for Christ held its 10th annual Flights for Christ event at the Paragould Airport on Saturday morning.
The organization offered plane rides for all comers at just $25 a ticket from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
The money raised is contributed to the non-profit, which primarily supplies air transportation to those who need it.
They include those in medical emergencies or for preachers trying to make a speaking engagement.
“Our mission statement is that we’re sharing the love of God using aviation as a tool to do that,” said Lance Winn. “Those folks in need, mostly for medical reasons but not always, there are other qualifying events. But, we average anywhere from 35 to 50 missions every year.”
Winn also said that the event raises $5,000 on average every year, and that while the fundraiser itself is fun, the real blessing comes from the works the organization is able to do with the money.
For more information on Arkansas Pilots for Christ, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.