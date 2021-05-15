Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 4:10 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4 p.m., Saturday, May 15, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 338,637 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,847 confirmed cases
    • 73,840 probable cases
  • 330,722 recoveries
  • 2,116 active cases
    • 1,377 confirmed active cases
    • 739 probable active cases
  • 5,793 total deaths
    • 4,596 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,197 deaths among probable cases
  • 166 currently hospitalized
    • 77 in ICU
    • 27 on ventilators
  • 3,606,538 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.8% positive antigen tests
  • 3,254,543 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, May 14:

  1. Benton: 36
  2. Pulaski: 35
  3. Washington: 22

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,182 18 3,060 104 22,592
Clay 1,771 14 1,707 50 18,973
Cleburne 1,987 10 1,901 75 23,507
Craighead 13,497 100 13,215 181 127,702
Crittenden 6,089 39 5,951 97 45,333
Cross 1,949 2 1,897 50 17,047
Greene 6,133 27 6,028 77 51,508
Independence 3,766 11 3,631 124 44,542
Jackson 3,226 6 3,181 38 29,350
Lawrence 2,122 8 2,071 43 16,663
Mississippi 5,864 29 5,727 108 43,754
Poinsett 3,172 10 3,085 77 29,457
Randolph 2,137 32 2,058 47 21,812
St. Francis 3,597 11 3,542 44 32,249
Sharp 1,609 12 1,551 46 18,561
Stone 992 4 958 30 12,611
White 8,039 64 7,855 118 56,030
Woodruff 651 6 632 13 8,862

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

