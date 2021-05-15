Man arrested for injuring 4 in 2 separate shootings in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man is in jail accused of pulling the trigger in a pair of shootings that sent a total of four victims to the hospital.
Dexter Dennis, 32, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with four counts of assault first degree, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
He was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on no bond. His initial court appearance will be on Monday morning, May 17.
According to Poplar Bluff Police Captain J.R. Keirsey, the first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the corner of Selma and Lois Streets.
Officers found two people shot.
Both are reportedly in stable condition.
Police were then called to a second shooting around 6:45 a.m. on Friday in the 1100 Block of Fairmont Street.
Two more gunshot victims were found.
Both are expected to recover.
Capt. Keirsey said officers also arrested the suspected shooter, Dennis, at the scene.
Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said Dennis knew all four victims, and he stressed there is no danger to the public.
The identities of the four victims are not being released at this.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police also want to stress that these two shootings are not connected to the shooting that happened Tuesday night in the city.
