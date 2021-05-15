Paragould hosts first CAST for Kids fishing derby

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For 30 years, CAST for Kids has been enriching the lives of special needs children through the sport of fishing.
Saturday morning was the first time the organization ever held an event in Northeast Arkansas, with a fishing derby at Reynolds Park Lake in Paragould.
Officials said 40 groups signed up to participate in the completely free event with over 100 volunteers, designed specifically for special needs kids and their families.
“We just wanted to reach out to the community,” said Mindy Tritch, the organizer of the event. “We know over the past year, they haven’t gotten to do very much and these kids thrive on being able to do activities like this.”
Every child received a whole bunch of goodies, like a fishing pole, tackle box, and a plaque.
Tritch made it a point to say that this is the inaugural edition of the event, so they will be back next year.
