Rain Still Expected but Chances Trending Down

A few more showers are possible to close out the weekend though most stay dry. Any showers will be light and quick. Partly cloudy skies help the sun, and breezy southerly winds bump us up into the 80s. Better rain chances come on Monday through Tuesday morning and may be the main source of rain for some this week. Latest data trending a bit drier for parts of Region 8 the rest of the week. Lower rain chances and more sun means warmer weather. Much of the next week bring highs in the 80s. Some data still brings more rain later in the week, so we’ll see if there’s another surge in rain chances.