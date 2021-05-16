A-State avoids sweep with Sunday win

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
TROY, Ala. (5/16/21) – On Senior Day at Riddle-Pace Field, the Arkansas State baseball team played spoiler, powering past Troy for a 9-5 win to conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon.
A-State (17-27, 9-12 SBC) pounded out 14 hits and scored in four straight innings to take an eight-run lead, while the bullpen managed to hold off the surging Trojans (26-22, 12-9). The trio of Jake Algee, Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone tossed three perfect innings in relief of starter Carter Holt, helping the Red Wolves halt Troy’s eight-game conference winning streak with the Sunday victory.
Holt earned the win – his fourth of the year – tossing six innings and striking out five before handing off to the Red Wolves’ bullpen, which made quick work of the nine straight batters faced.
Six different Red Wolves recorded multi-hit outings, led by a three-hit day by Blake McCutchen, who reached base four times on the afternoon while also turning two of A-State’s three double plays. Drew Tipton, Liam Hicks, Tyler Duncan, Jaylon Deshazier and Jared Toler tallied two hits apiece, while Duncan and Ben Klutts led the way with two RBI each. Of A-State’ 14 hits, five of them were for extra bases.
Bay Witcher took the loss in the start for Troy, lasting just three innings in which he allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and walked two. The Trojans used six pitchers in the contest. Jesse Hall led Troy with two hits, while Dalton Sinquefield drove in two runs and scored a pair as well.
Troy opened scoring with a sacrifice fly by Nick Nolan that plated Sinquefield to give the Trojans an early 1-0 lead after two. That lead would be short-lived as the Red Wolves took the lead with a three-run third to start a run of four straight innings with runs scored.
In the third, Duncan lifted a sac fly to right to score Tipton, and then a double by Deshazier moved Hicks to third, with an error scoring Hicks while Deshazier advanced to third. A bunt single by McCutchen pushed runners over, but an error then allowed Deshazier to cross home.
A-State added three more runs in the fourth as the first three hitters reached base. After Garrett Olson walked and advanced to second on a Toler single, Hicks drove a double to the gap, plating Olson. A sac fly by Klutts scored Tipton, followed by an RBI single by Duncan that drove in Hicks, stretching the Red Wolves’ lead to 6-1.
In the fifth, Toler touched home when a throw to first on a bunt went awry for the lone run of the inning before A-State tacked on two more in the sixth. In that inning, Klutts powered a solo homer to left for the first run, followed by a triple by Duncan, who scored on a sac fly by Deshazier.
The Trojans battled back for four runs in the sixth to trim the Red Wolves’ lead to 9-5. Rigsby Mosely drove in Donovan Whibbs with a single, then back-to-back doubles by Sinquefield and Hall plated three runs.
A-State would not allow any more base runners the rest of the day, as Algee, Jumper and Stone retired all nine batters to end it.
With the win on Sunday, the Red Wolves have won seven of their last eight in the third game of a series, including seven straight Sunday contests.
NEXT UP
A-State has one series remaining in the regular season, returning home to host ULM in a pivotal three-game set beginning Thursday. First pitch for Thursday and Friday is set for 6 p.m., with a 1 p.m. start on Saturday. ESPN+ will broadcast all three contests while the radio broadcasts can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
