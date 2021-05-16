Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 3:32 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:25 p.m., Sunday, May 16, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 338,782 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,941 confirmed cases
    • 73,841 probable cases
  • 330,874 recoveries
  • 2,058 active cases
    • 1,367 confirmed active cases
    • 691 probable active cases
  • 5,794 total deaths
    • 4,597 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,197 deaths among probable cases
  • 171 currently hospitalized
    • 82 in ICU
    • 30 on ventilators
  • 3,611,491 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,259,392 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, May 16:

  1. Pulaski: 37
  2. Benton: 12
  3. Craighead: 11

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,182 18 3,060 104 22,595
Clay 1,771 13 1,708 50 18,985
Cleburne 1,987 10 1,901 75 23,515
Craighead 13,507 99 13,226 181 127,815
Crittenden 6,092 41 5,952 97 45,399
Cross 1,950 3 1,897 50 17,052
Greene 6,135 27 6,030 77 51,543
Independence 3,766 11 3,631 124 44,554
Jackson 3,226 6 3,181 38 29,435
Lawrence 2,122 8 2,071 43 16,670
Mississippi 5,865 28 5,729 108 43,824
Poinsett 3,173 10 3,086 77 29,486
Randolph 2,137 32 2,058 47 21,816
St. Francis 3,597 11 3,542 44 32,264
Sharp 1,610 12 1,552 46 18,562
Stone 992 4 958 30 12,616
White 8,040 59 7,861 118 56,051
Woodruff 651 6 632 13 8,864

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

