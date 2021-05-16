Rice farmers encounter struggles in planting crops

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a cold and wet spring season in Region 8, which has brought up plenty of troubles for local farmers.
Frost appeared much later than originally anticipated, with its final appearance happening in mid-April.
On top of that, rainfall has been heavy and often, getting in the way of farmers trying to plant their crops.
Nick Thompson of W & W Farms in Jonesboro primarily deals with rice plants during this time of the year and has had his process greatly slowed down, due to weather.
“Yeah, we’ve got about 80 percent of our crop planted right now,” Thompson said. “A couple of good days and we would be finished. But, like I said, the forecast is not favorable for this week, so we might get to plant late tonight and we’ll be a lot closer than we are right now.”
Thompson also said grain from past seasons has suffered as well, with crops becoming damp, making distributing it for sale more difficult.
Roughly 80% of W&W’s crops have been planted, though the farmers would have liked to have finished by mid-May.
With rain chances dropping later this week, Thompson is hoping those chances stay down as he can finish planting with a couple of good days.
