Arkansas native to perform near Region 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KAIT) - Country music star and Arkansas native Ashley McBryde is preparing to kick off her “This Town Talks” with two stops near Region 8.
On August 6, McBryde will perform at The Orpheum in Memphis and on August 7 will perform at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.
The Arkansan native’s “Never Will” album is the only one to be nominated by The Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and the Recording Academy in the same cycle.
Pre-sale tickets for McBryde’s fan club, “The Tribe” begin on May 18 at 10 a.m.
