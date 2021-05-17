Brookland aims to improve quality of life with bond tax proposal

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland is looking to extend its bond tax to benefit the growth of the city.
A public Brookland Parks Committee meeting was held Monday night at Brookland Auditorium to show citizens how extending and redistributing the bond tax could help improve quality of life.
David Loggins, chair of the Brookland Parks Committee, says he has no doubt that people will vote “yes” because there is a benefit to the proposal for everyone.
“Kids, of course, is the biggest draw,” Loggins said, “but it’s going to benefit the city.”
Loggins added citizens would vote to amend the bond and if the money should go towards the following: improving the sewer line and lift station, building baseball and softball fields and merging city hall and the police department together into a new building.
If approved, over $6.75 million will go towards the projects, and the city would not be able to see or use the money for other purposes, including any excess funds.
Citizens will vote on the issue in a special election on June 8th, with early voting to begin June 1st.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.