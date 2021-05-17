Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 5:57 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:55 p.m., Monday, May 17, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 338,849 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,986 confirmed cases
    • 73,863 probable cases
  • 331,076 recoveries
  • 1,921 active cases
    • 1,300 confirmed active cases
    • 621 probable active cases
  • 5,796 total deaths
    • 4,599 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,197 deaths among probable cases
  • 186 currently hospitalized
    • 83 in ICU
    • 31 on ventilators
  • 3,613,771 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,261,605 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, May 17:

  1. Pulaski: 17
  2. Benton: 7
  3. Faulkner: 6

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,183 15 3,064 104 22,606
Clay 1,771 11 1,710 50 19,007
Cleburne 1,987 9 1,902 75 23,524
Craighead 13,510 91 13,237 181 127,985
Crittenden 6,095 39 5,957 97 45,477
Cross 1,952 4 1,898 50 17,067
Greene 6,138 29 6,031 77 51,702
Independence 3,766 10 3,632 124 44,570
Jackson 3,226 5 3,182 38 29,446
Lawrence 2,123 9 2,071 43 16,691
Mississippi 5,866 26 5,732 108 43,858
Poinsett 3,174 10 3,087 77 29,505
Randolph 2,137 30 2,060 47 21,826
St. Francis 3,597 11 3,542 44 32,338
Sharp 1,610 11 1,553 46 18,630
Stone 992 3 959 30 12,622
White 8,041 54 7,867 118 56,077
Woodruff 651 5 633 13 8,865

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

