D.A.R.E officers encourage kids to stay safe in wake of weekend crimes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department was very busy this weekend with multiple crime scenes to investigate.
One particular fact that stood out as police began their investigations is that many of them involved juveniles.
A kid was shot in the leg at Aggie and Fisher, while another juvenile was shot in the arm near Hope and Patrick.
Juveniles also found the dead body near Curtview Drive.
A D.A.R.E officer spoke with Region 8 News Monday, and he expects to see a rise in crime specifically involving kids, now that summer is approaching and COVID-19 restrictions are gone.
“Definitely increases in the summertime. There are more people out, it’s hotter, so more things are going on and just people outside doing things. There is just more opportunity if you are not supervised,” officer Jamie Seaborn said.
Seaborn said they want to see all their students back in the classroom next school year.
So, officers try to encourage their students to stay safe, be aware and make good decisions all the time, but especially during the summer.
