I-40 bridge shutdown impacts canoers attempting to break world record

“Over the last 24 hours, they’ve been paddling through that neck of the woods,” Foster said. “They’ve had to deal with more barges than they usually would or at least closer together. And canoeing next to a barge is not for the faint of heart. They kick off some really big waves and it can be quite dangerous. Fortunately, we got a great support crew. We actually have three support boats with the canoe. They got marine radio, and they’re able to talk to the barge captains.”