Man arrested after gun found, child on lap without seat belt
Allen Ray Harris, 36 (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 8:30 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man over the weekend after finding a child with no seat belt on and a gun in a pickup truck.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer stopped a vehicle on South Culberhouse Road on Sunday, May 16.

An officer “observed a pickup truck swerving from the right edge of the roadway to the far left and then back again.”

Once stopped, officers found the driver’s door open and found a child on the lap of the driver, Allen Harris.

According to the affidavit, neither Harris nor the child was wearing seat belts.

A search of the truck uncovered a .40 caliber handgun behind the driver’s seat, and a magazine with four rounds inside.

Officers arrested Harris after learning he had a prior felony conviction.

A judge found probable cause to charge Harris with:

  • Possession of a firearm by certain persons
  • Hazardous driving
  • Endangering the welfare of a minor, 2nd-degree

He’s expected to be back in court on June 30.

