Man arrested after gun found, child on lap without seat belt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man over the weekend after finding a child with no seat belt on and a gun in a pickup truck.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer stopped a vehicle on South Culberhouse Road on Sunday, May 16.
An officer “observed a pickup truck swerving from the right edge of the roadway to the far left and then back again.”
Once stopped, officers found the driver’s door open and found a child on the lap of the driver, Allen Harris.
According to the affidavit, neither Harris nor the child was wearing seat belts.
A search of the truck uncovered a .40 caliber handgun behind the driver’s seat, and a magazine with four rounds inside.
Officers arrested Harris after learning he had a prior felony conviction.
A judge found probable cause to charge Harris with:
- Possession of a firearm by certain persons
- Hazardous driving
- Endangering the welfare of a minor, 2nd-degree
He’s expected to be back in court on June 30.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.