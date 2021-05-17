Man arrested after stealing Bobcat tractor/loader

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities arrested a Mountain Home man Sunday after he reportedly stole a Bobcat tractor/loader.
Christopher Steven Alsup, 37, was arrested by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office after a Bobcat was stolen from a contractor’s trailer at an electric company substation.
According to a media release, at 5:16 a.m., a jailer was going north on State Highway 5 and noticed a Bobcat tractor/loader being driven down the middle of the highway.
When deputies attempted to make contact with Alsup, they say he went off into the woods.
With assistance from an Arkansas State Police drone, they located the Bobcat and arrested Alsup around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Alsup then reportedly told deputies that he was intoxicated on Xanax and “had taken the Bobcat for a joyride.”
Alsup was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of:
- Burglary
- Breaking or Entering
- Theft of Property
- Criminal Mischief
- Driving While Suspended.
He is expected to appear in court on May 20.
