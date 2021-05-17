Man killed in single-vehicle crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:30 p.m. May 16 on State Highway 25 in Drasco.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 47-year-old Jamie L. Johnson was southbound when his 2009 Kymco Taiwan ran off the left side of the road while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle traveled approximately 82 feet along the roadside before coming to a final rest on its side, the report stated.
Johnson’s body was taken to a Heber Springs funeral home.
