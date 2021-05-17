May 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, May 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Investigators want to know what sparked an early morning church fire. Aaron Castleberry will have a live report at the top of the hour.
A cold, wet spring means troubles for some Region 8 farmers.
If your morning commute takes you down Gee Street, you might want to find an alternate route.
Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll find ourselves dodging light rain during the early commute but expect a downward trend in shower coverage this afternoon.
Totals east of Crowley’s Ridge should stay under a half-inch, although higher amounts are expected for our western counties.
Unsettled weather continues tonight into midweek as a series of upper disturbances rides along a stationary front.
No severe weather is expected but rainfall amounts of 2 inches or higher will be possible in the White River Valley.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
