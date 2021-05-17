Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18.
The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas.
In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are required while accessing indoor common areas.
Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required, the release stated.
Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.
“We are thrilled to reopen AutoZone Park to full capacity. We would like to thank the City of Memphis, Shelby County, Mayor Strickland, Mayor Harris and the Shelby County Health Department for their guidance throughout the pandemic,” said Redbirds President Craig Unger. “We also thank everyone in our community that has received their COVID vaccine to help get us to this point, and we can’t wait to see many smiling faces. We encourage more in our community to get vaccinated.”
Tickets for all games in the 2021 Season are on sale now, including all premium and group areas.
AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and will not accept cash, the release stated.
