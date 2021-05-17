Shots fired call leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge set a $500,000 bond for a Jonesboro man accused of firing shots out of a moving vehicle.
Jonesboro police arrested Romeo Mucherson, 18, Sunday night after searching a red Mustang, revealing a black .40 caliber handgun with .40 caliber bullets.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police found .40 caliber shell casings at a home in the 1800-block of Georgia Drive after police were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area.
A victim told police that Mucherson and a juvenile suspect had driven past his residence in a “red mustang that was missing the rear bumper,” and “multiple shots were fired from the mustang.”
A Judge charged Mucherson with:
- Terroristic Act/Shoots at or Projects an Object That Causes Property Damage
- Aggravated Assault.
He’ll appear back in court on June 30.
