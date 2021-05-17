State championship central:

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - State championship week is upon us and several NEA teams are still eyeing some hardware this week as they head to Benton.
Below is the schedule as well as highlights and reaction from this week’s festivities.
Baseball:
Class 5A: Van Buren vs. Jonesboro- Thurdsay @ 1:00
Class 4A: Magnolia vs. Valley View- Saturday @ 1:00
Class 3A: Harding Academy vs. Walnut Ridge- Friday @ 4:00
Class 1A: Izard County vs. Viola- Saturday @ 7:00
Softball:
Class 3A: Baptist Prep vs. Hoxie- Saturday @ 10:00 am
Class 2A: Tuckerman vs. Mansfield- Thursday @ 10:00am
Soccer:
Class 4A: Valley View vs. Dequeen (boys)- Saturday @ 10:00 am
