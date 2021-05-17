Third Arkansas man arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KAIT) - A third Arkansas man is arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.
According to a report from 40/29 News, Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin was arrested Thursday and faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.
Law enforcement said video and police bodycam show Mott at the capitol building.
Mott is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Washington D.C.
Two others, Peter Francis Stager and Richard Barnett, were previously arrested.
Stager is accused of beating a police officer with an American flag during the riot and Barnett was photographed with his feet up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.
