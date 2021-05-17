Woman sentenced in bank fraud case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County woman is sentenced in federal court on one count of bank fraud after fraudulently filling out and cashing checks made payable to her for 12 years.
Sabrina Minyard was sentenced Monday to 51 months imprisonment with two years of supervised release, including $931,336.39 in restitution and $100 special assessment.
Minyard was an employee of Temps Plus, and back in 2019, the company reported to police they had an internal theft by forged bank documents.
She is to self-report by 2 p.m. on July 6, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.