ArDOT officials answer to lawmakers on I-40 Bridge inspections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation officials met before an Arkansas Senate subcommittee Tuesday to address how officials missed the Interstate 40 Bridge damage in earlier inspections.
ArDOT Director Lori Tudor said the person responsible for the previous inspection of the bridge was terminated Monday.
The state is inspecting bridges across the state the terminated inspector was in charge of inspecting.
Those inspections will be completed by the middle of June.
Our content partner, KATV, spoke with legislatures about their concerns on the economic impact of the bridge closure and those being thankful it didn’t end in tragedy.
“I drove over the bridge on Sunday night before it was closed on Tuesday and so it’s concerning those people that have loved ones that travel that bridge all the time, our trucking industry, obviously, this could have potentially been a catastrophic event with a with a lot of lives lost,” State Sen. Missy Irvin said.
ArDOT Deputy Director Rex Vines said the bridge repair will be completed in two phases.
The first phase will be completed by the end of this week to stabilize the bridges with design concepts for Phase 2 being worked on.
