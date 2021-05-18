Arkansas/Texas football matchup set for primetime on ESPN

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Longhorns will renew their rivalry in primetime on ESPN on Sept. 11 with kickoff set for 6 p.m. inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The former Southwest Conference rivals are set to meet on the gridiron for the first time since the Texas Bowl that capped the 2014 season. The showdown will be the first during the regular season since 2008 and the first time the Horns have visited Fayetteville since 2004. The programs share a storied history dating back to the first meeting in 1894, the first year of the Arkansas program.
The Razorbacks open the second season under Head Coach Sam Pittman with another former Southwest Conference foe when the Rice Owls visit Fayetteville on Sept. 4. The Hogs wrap up a three-game home stand to open the year against Georgia Southern on Sept. 18 as part of Family Weekend at the University. The Razorbacks will also host Auburn (Oct. 16) for Homecoming, UAPB at War Memorial Stadium (Oct. 23), Mississippi State (Nov. 6) and Missouri (Nov. 26).
Season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale. For more information click here or call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.
