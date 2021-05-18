Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:31 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 339,162 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,148 confirmed cases
    • 74,014 probable cases
  • 331,331 recoveries
  • 1,970 active cases
    • 1,268 confirmed active cases
    • 702 probable active cases
  • 5,805 total deaths
    • 4,607 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,198 deaths among probable cases
  • 188 currently hospitalized
    • 75 in ICU
    • 32 on ventilators
  • 3,618,956 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,261,605 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, May 18:

  1. Benton, Pulaski: 43
  2. Faulkner: 23
  3. Washington: 18

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,184 14 3,066 104 22,623
Clay 1,773 11 1,712 50 19,020
Cleburne 1,989 9 1,904 75 23,629
Craighead 13,522 89 13,251 181 128,380
Crittenden 6,099 41 5,959 97 45,564
Cross 1,955 7 1,898 50 17,076
Greene 6,141 29 6,034 77 51,772
Independence 3,771 15 3,632 124 44,606
Jackson 3,226 4 3,183 38 29,460
Lawrence 2,124 8 2,073 43 16,772
Mississippi 5,866 22 5,736 108 43,905
Poinsett 3,174 9 3,088 77 29,505
Randolph 2,138 25 2,066 47 21,860
St. Francis 3,600 13 3,543 44 32,356
Sharp 1,610 10 1,554 46 18,701
Stone 992 3 959 30 12,628
White 8,054 62 7,872 118 56,131
Woodruff 651 5 633 13 8,869

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

