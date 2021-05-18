E911 director announces retirement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of serving the people of Jonesboro and Craighead County, E911 Director Jeff Presley announced Tuesday he is stepping down.
He announced in a news release that June 30 would be his last day.
Presley, who began his career with 911 in 1993, has served as its director since 2007.
He thanked those with whom he has worked through the years, and commended them on the “excellent work we have accomplished together.”
Presley’s announcement was bittersweet.
“My life won’t be the same starting on July 1. It will be a hard transition,” he said. “In fact, I’m sure you all will be the first that I think about after I wake up at 5 a.m.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.