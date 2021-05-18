Former finance director sentence for grooming, sexually assaulting child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s former finance director is heading to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually grooming and assaulting a child.
Trever Lance Harvey, 42, entered negotiated pleas of guilty Monday to one count of sexual assault in the second degree, one count of sexual indecency with a child, and one count of sexually grooming a child.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Harvey to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 48 months of suspended imposition of sentence.
Thyer also ordered Harvey to pay all court costs and fees and register as a sex offender upon his release from ADC.
As a condition of his SIS, Harvey must have no contact with the victim.
Jonesboro police arrested Harvey in 2019 after the 12-year-old victim reported he “got her intoxicated and began showing her pornography on the television” at his home.
According to the court documents, Harvey then “convinced her to take her clothes off” then performed sexual acts on her and “exposed his nude body to the juvenile for his own sexual gratification.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.